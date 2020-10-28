When it comes to the customary large-scale, community-wide trick-or-treating, Halloween is taking a much-needed break in the various villages of Rappahannock County.
Which isn’t to say that certain businesses and residences won’t have spooky decorations, candy and other treats awaiting thirsty vampires and witches who might fly in on Saturday. Some in fact are being quite innovative when it comes to safely celebrating Halloween.
Take Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville. On Halloween Day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the church is hosting a “Holy-Ween, Trunk or Treat, Chili bake-off contest, games, competitions and candy!” (Reach out to Rev. Randy or Wendy Boise for more information on what’s planned for the fun-filled afternoon and evening, which has something for everybody.)
Further up Main Street, Before & After is inviting “all of Sperryville and everyone else” to show up for an early trick or treating on Halloween Day, noon to 5 p.m. (or until the candy runs out). To keep the pandemic at bay, candy will be delivered to trick or treaters via a special two-story “contactless Halloween candy shoot” set up in the cafe courtyard.
If there are favorite neighbors and/or businesses your trick-or-treaters enjoy visiting every Halloween, reach out beforehand and see what special treats might be in store on Saturday.
