Five students test positive for COVID-19 in two weeks
On Wednesday afternoon Rappahannock County Public Schools notified families that after three children from the same household tested positive for COVID-19, administrators decided to continue the rest of the week with remote learning.
The students were last on school premises on Tuesday, April 27.
This is the third COVID-19 notice the schools have sent out in a span of two weeks. Last week, one student at Rappahannock County High School tested positive for the virus. And earlier this week, RCPS informed families that another student was infected. The two cases were determined to be isolated and not related to one another.
“Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for contact tracing and deep sanitization of our schools, Rappahannock County Elementary School and Rappahannock County High School will transition to distance learning for Thursday, April 29th, and Friday, April 30th,” administrators wrote in an email Wednesday to parents and guardians.
All sporting events and practices on April 29 and 30 have been cancelled.
RCPS said that contact tracing efforts are presently underway and individuals who are suspected to have been exposed will be contacted by a school official and asked to quarantine and monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.
The schools urge those who are interested in school meals during distance learning days to call or text their Meal Access Hotline at 540-671-0153.
