COVID-19 virus microworld of human concept
iuneWind - stock.adobe.com

The seventh Rappahannock County resident since the start of the pandemic has died from COVID-19, according to Thursday's data released by the Virginia Department of Health.

The state health agency does not release details, such as vaccination status, of specific deaths.

This is the second COVID-19-related death in the past several days. Previous to these recent fatalities, another resident died in September.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been gradually increasing in Rappahannock, but so far the county has avoided more dramatic increases taking place in some other areas around the state. As of Thursday morning, 15 new cases have been reported in the county since Monday, a pace that's slightly ahead of last week at this time.

In the latest health department report, the number of county residents hospitalized from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 remained at 29, a number that's been unchanged recently.

More than 20% of Rappahannock residents have received a vaccine booster shot as of Thursday's report; 56.7% are considered fully vaccinated. 

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags

Recommended for you