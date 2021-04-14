According to the latest numbers from the Virginia Department of Health, 2,768 Rappahannock County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. And that number could start to rise more rapidly now that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD), which serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, has announced that anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to get a shot.
But that doesn’t quite mean that everyone in Phase 1 — folks over 65 and essential workers — has received a vaccine. Some county residents are scratching their heads about why they’ve been left behind.
Rappahannock County resident Louise Goddard, 72, told the News that though she registered with the health district in January, she still hasn’t gotten a call from the health district. In addition to being over 65, Goddard has underlying health conditions which she says put her at risk of severe COVID-19 disease.
“I was very confused about who I should be contacting and where I should be checking,” she said, adding that she was beginning to wonder “who you have to ‘know’ in Rappahannock to get the vaccine.”
Frustrated, she asked a friend for advice, and the friend urged her to contact the RRHD.
So on Feb. 1, Goddard made the phone call. When she spoke with an administrator at the health district, Goddard said she was told there was no record of her registration.
The administrator helped Goddard re-enter her information. “She was wonderful,” Goddard said. “She told me I was definitely on the list.”
And then? Crickets.
Eager to be vaccinated, Goddard checked the CVS website at 5 a.m. on a Friday morning in March and found a pharmacy in Reston with open vaccine appointments. “So I drove to Reston,” she said. “But I just didn’t understand — in Rappahannock, it’s not like there are millions of people here. Why do we have to drive an hour and a half away?”
Goddard still hasn’t been called by the Virginia Department of Health. But April Achter, population health coordinator at the RRHD, said she believes experiences like Goddard’s are outliers.
“We’ve done our best to go through our list for that age group,” Achter said. “Occasionally for whatever reason we couldn’t reach someone by phone, sometimes they have a typo in their email address, different things have happened and we’re trying to catch all those people. … Sometimes the invites are going into [people’s] spam folders.”
Achter said that residents of the RRHD who qualify for a priority group and have not received a call from the health district should call the local health district at 540-316-6302 or send an email to askrrhd@vdh.virginia.gov.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.
Vaccination help
How to register
All adults who want a COVID-19 vaccine should pre-register with the Virginia Department of Health at vaccinate.virginia.gov, or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). The line is available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What if you’re eligible, registered and haven’t gotten a call?
April Achter, population health coordinator at the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, says that if you are eligible for prioritization in groups 1a, 1b or 1c, you should call the health district at 540-316-6302 or send an email to askrrhd@vdh.virginia.gov.
There are no available walk-in vaccine clinics in our area at this time.
More information about local vaccination efforts
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: rrhd.org
Fauquier Health: fauquierhealth.org/covid-19-vaccination-information
Valley Health: valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccinations
Federal pharmacies with vaccine doses in our area
People who are eligible for vaccination and are interested in getting vaccinated at their local pharmacy should check the pharmacy’s website to find out if vaccine doses are available.
CVS (Culpeper, Front Royal, Luray, Warrenton)
cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Giant (Warrenton)
giantfood.com/pages/covid-info
Martin’s (Culpeper, Front Royal)
martins-supermarkets.com/covid-19-vaccine
Walgreens (Culpeper, Warrenton)
walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp
Walmart (Culpeper, Front Royal, Luray, Warrenton)
https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302
Where to find vaccination centers
There are more than 300 local pharmacies receiving vaccine doses through the federal program, which could expand to more than 1,000 pharmacies. For an updated list of vaccination centers in our area, check out Vaccine Finder, a tool developed in collaboration between the Boston Children’s Hospital, Centers for Disease Control, Harvard Business School and Castlight. Use the tool online at vaccinefinder.org/search/.
Other FAQs
If you have questions, contact the new Virginia call center hotline at 877-275-8343. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with staff available to help those who don’t have computers or have difficulty using them. Language translation will be available.
If you registered two people but used one email address for both (e.g., parents, couples, etc.), that is OK. The system will use full name and date of birth and other unique characteristics to identify unique individuals.
The system is unable to provide your “number” or place in the queue. There are not enough doses available for everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine. The latest knowledge as of March 4 is that Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for Phase 1b until March or April. It may be weeks or longer before vaccination appointments become available for those who have pre-registered. Please remember that [the VDH is] working through the list as quickly as [they] can with the number of vaccine doses available.
(Source: Virginia Department of Health)