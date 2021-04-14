Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.