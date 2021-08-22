How should we spend $1.4 million+ in federal COVID-19 aid?
In a special meeting on Monday, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors went over potential needs in the county that can be funded by federal COVID-19 relief dollars received from the American Rescue Plan, but no decisions were made on where the money should go.
The county will receive a total of $1,413,536, with half having already been received in May. County Administrator Garrey Curry went over a report from the National Association of Counties that outlines how the money can only be used to address needs that have a clear connection to the pandemic.
Identifying pandemic’s impacts
Under the category “addressing negative economic impacts,” localities are able to use funds for assistance to households, small business support and rehiring government staff, among others
Curry said he doesn’t see a need to allocate funds to invest in small businesses based on meal and lodging sales tax.
“I don't know, I’m not a business owner. But looking at the meals and lodging tax receipts that are coming in — the sales tax receipts that are coming in are very, very high,” Curry said. “Doesn't mean that you can't do this. It is an opportunity, but there may be other places that it’s wiser to invest.”
Funds can also go toward broadband infrastructure projects — something that has been a topic of discussion among the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority (which is comprised of the same members as the Board of Supervisors) as they scout potential funding options for a county-wide project to expand broadband to unserved homes.
During the 2020 school year, some families did not have fast internet access at their homes to allow easy access to virtual learning, which led to children taking classes in cars parked in lots and other public spaces. The money can also be used to assist households with slow internet speeds.
“So then you have all those constraints, and then it appears you move on to water and sewer infrastructure and broadband infrastructure, and they just said, ‘spend away,’” Curry said of the guidelines.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier suggested that the board look into food and giving assistance to families who chose to homeschool their children during the pandemic.
“I think we're missing a large segment of our citizens if we don't look at homeschoolers,” Frazier said. “Because they, for whatever reason, have pulled her children out of the public school system, and they are bearing the brunt of the expense of that.”
Upgrading sewer infrastructure
Newly-elected chair of the Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority Cheri Woodard attended Monday’s meeting to implore the body to consider allocating funds to water and sewer projects.
“My feeling is that the authority has missed the boat on getting any funds when they were available, and I'm not sure how or why that happened, but I wanted to make sure I got our voice in,” she said.
Woodard added that the authority needs money to hire professional engineers to address problems with Sperryville’s water and sewer infrastructure, such as the inflow and infiltration system, especially when it rains heavily. Woodard said they have hired professional engineers out of Luray, but had to raise rates on their services to afford it.
Woodard also said they’ve identified some homes that have sump pumps draining into the improper systems, which she said would be among the first problems they address if they are allocated stimulus money.
The body hired Racey Engineering and Surveying of Luray to do a cost estimate, and Woodard said that estimate came to $5,600 to fix the sump pump issue, plus possible expenses for drainage works and Virginia Department of Transportation permits. Woodard said Racey budgeted the whole project at about $10,000.
“You know, it always costs more, plus we have a lot of other projects that we'd like to get help on, and they're not like $50,000 projects, they're like $3,200,” Woodard said. “But we don't have the money without raising the rates to start bringing in the expert help that I feel we need.”
Curry said he’s not certain that the board is able to give stimulus money to another public body in the county to spend, but said it would “seem that we can, particularly a situation with an authority that's created by the board.”
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said she believes relieving the burden placed on the water and sewer system could be a “really good use of this money.”
“We have until the end of 2026 to expend these funds. I think other information gathering and small fixes we can do to the system, and on an annual basis, would be a long-term great expense that we could use these monies for,” Smith said.
Bolstering public health
The report lists dozens of funding ideas that fall under public health, such as contact tracing, vaccine programs, medical equipment and payroll for workers primarily responding to COVID-19.
Out of the long list, Curry recommended the body consider improving ventilation systems in congregate settings and other public spaces.
“There is a section on supporting local health and safety workforce, but I don't know that we can really tap that very well,” Curry said. “The key in all of this … there's a very tight link to the expenses that are eligible to the extent that their services are devoted to mitigating or responding to COVID-19. And there was a much looser link in the CARES Act.”