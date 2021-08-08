COVID-19 cases are rising precipitously statewide as the highly infectious delta variant rips through unvaccinated populations, leading public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to recommend that Rappahannock County residents should strongly consider dusting off their masks.
The new instructions recommend that people wear masks indoors in areas with “substantial” or “high” transmission of the virus, as defined by the agency based on the numbers of positive cases per 100,000 people in a county each week. As of Friday, the CDC designated Rappahannock County, one of the smallest counties in the state, with “substantial” spread of COVID-19, despite there being only 8 cases reported within the week.
The problem, according to Virginia Department of Health Population Health Coordinator April Achter, is that it’s difficult to base a masking recommendation on data from a small county since transmission among small populations can change by the day based on only a small handful of cases. It’s much more useful, she said, to consider Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District data, where the department is also seeing an increase in cases.
Given the circumstances, Achter recommended that all high-risk individuals in Rappahannock County wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Growing evidence indicates that on rare occasions vaccinated people can become infected, but they’re highly unlikely to become hospitalized or die, though evidence suggests they may be able to still spread the virus to others, according to the CDC.
Another setting where masks should be worn, according to both VDH and CDC recommendations, is inside K-12 schools among students, teachers, staff and visitors (VDH only recommends masking in elementary schools while the CDC guidance says all primary and secondary school students should mask up). Vaccines have not yet been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for children under age 12, leaving them unable to become inoculated and able to rapidly spread the delta variant should they become infected.
“Universal masking is a great strategy for kids in schools, and that’s based on what we know about disease transmission. It is based on the fact that many of our kids aren’t vaccinated yet. They’re just not old enough,” Achter said of the state and CDC guidance.
“Having a mask not only prevents disease transmission, but is the extra layer to ensure we keep our kids in school getting in-person instruction.”
The Rappahannock County School Board met Wednesday night for an emergency meeting at the elementary school where members reviewed data presented by RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley on case numbers in the area and school, as well as mitigations set in place for the school year and results from parent and staff surveys that found most didn’t want masks mandated.
“We do have a lot of faith in our metrics, and in our system where we empower our whole community to work together to achieve better [transmission] levels,” Grimsley said.
The Board opted to not mandate universal masking in classrooms for the upcoming school year, instead maintaining its previously established stance of strongly recommending the practice.
The decision was reached after nearly every member of the body except for one, Rachel Bynum, of Piedmont District, voiced support for keeping masking optional. A vote on the matter wasn’t held on Wednesday since the body didn’t formally change its stance on the issue, having reached the same conclusion at its July meeting.
The move, however, still leaves the body able to amend its stance on masks in the future. The Board’s regular August meeting is scheduled for Tuesday where the issue is expected to be broached again now that Gov. Ralph Northam has said schools not mandating masks are in violation of the law.
In an interview last week, Rappahannock County High School Principal Carlos Sweard said on the issue of universal masking that he would prefer to provide students and parents with the proper information for them to reach their own decision on whether to cover their faces in the building.
“I would like for families to make whatever the best decision is for them. And it’s important that students are in the building learning, no matter what that looks like,” he said. “But I think that the closer we can get back to a sense of normalcy, the better we can adjust our kids into getting back into routines.”
RCPS Parent Teacher Organization President Neshell Stoner in a statement said that the group supports whatever decision the school Board reaches on masks.
“Dr. Shannon Grimsley and the school board have such hard decisions to make every school year and this past school year and upcoming school year have been no different,” Stoner said. “They are knowledgeable and do lots of research as well as get the communities/parents opinions on what should be done and take that into account when making these tough decisions every year. I have confidence in whatever is decided on any mask policy will be in the best interest of our students, teachers and community.”
Rachel Needham contributed to this report