Additional county resident hospitalized

Corona Virus Mutation Under Microscope , Covid 19 Pandemic Since 2019 To Every Country .the Virus St

Another Rappahannock County resident has died from COVID-19, the third since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health’s daily data update revealed the death on Thursday, as well as the hospitalization of another county resident. All told, now 16 residents have been hospitalized since last March.

The two previous deaths of county residents were connected to a COVID-19 outbreak at a county church in June 2020. Hospitalizations have remained stable in recent months, until today’s data update.

Since the Delta variant of the virus began to spread nationally and locally, new COVID-19 cases slowed to a trickle every week. That has changed in the past month. On Aug. 6, 372 residents had been infected by COVID-19. A little more than a month later, nearly 100 more local cases were reported. Now, the county’s case total since March 2020 stands at 466 as of Thursday, which is up by 4 since Wednesday’s report.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Rappahannock Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. More details here.

Meanwhile nearby, neighboring Fauquier County recorded its 73rd COVID-related death, according to our news partner Fauquier Now.

Follow the Rappahannock News COVID coverage herein our daily email newsletter and via text: 

Tags

Recommended for you