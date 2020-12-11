Due to the local jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Fauquier Health on Friday afternoon implemented a zero-visitor protocol for its Warrenton hospital that went into effect immediately.
“This decision comes after the recent [new coronavirus case] trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH),” Fauquier Health explained.
Elective, urgent/emergent, and other scheduled procedures are not impacted and will continue as scheduled. In addition, all physician services clinics and off-campus locations — Sleep Center, Wellness Center, and Wound Healing Center — are also in operation.
Fauquier Health is reminding the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a mask or face covering while in public.
For additional information and for the latest updates about the hospital’s preparation and response to COVID-19, visit FauquierHealth.org.
Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties, including Rappahannock.
It comprises the 97-bed Fauquier Hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, which is an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center; and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs.
Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties.
