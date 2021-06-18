Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.