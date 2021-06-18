COVID-19 Vaccine Generic

A vaccination clinic this winter.

A Friday afternoon news release from the Rappahannock Office of Emergency Management:

Effective immediately, the Virginia Department of Health has announced that the Rappahannock Regional Health District (RRHD) will be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines on the first and third Friday of each month. Residents may walk-in (no appointment necessary) to receive COVID-19 vaccines on the following dates: 

Rappahannock Health Department, 338A Gay Street, Washington, VA 22747: 1st & 3rd Friday 8-11 & 1-3 

Vaccines are free and no insurance or appointments are needed.

For more information, please contact the Rappahannock Health Department at (540) 675-3516

