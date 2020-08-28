Rappahannock’s superintendent on how the public schools are reacting to their first COVID-19 case
On the second day back in session, Rappahannock County High School saw its first case of COVID-19. Superintendent Shannon Grimsley sent a letter to parents and guardians alerting them to the case and describing the procedures for moving forward, but some parents still have questions. The Rappahannock News asked Dr. Grimsley about how the school decided not to close, what determines whether contact tracing is conducted, and do those plastic barriers really work?
Rappahannock News: First, how does the Virginia Department of Health investigate the situation and decide whether to conduct contact tracing?
Dr. Grimsley: The process works like this. The Department of Health will contact us if they receive a result first, or, conversely, a parent or a physician or someone (usually the parent) … would notify us of a probable test or a positive test. And that triggers the whole contact tracing process.
The Department of Health assigns a case manager to the school system and the case manager works with an investigator which works with our lead COVID-19 response person (in this case that person is Courtney Atkins, our school nurse).
[The] Department of Education and Department of Health kind of prepare you on what you will need, so making sure you have seating charts and rosters available at a moment’s notice for every class, lunch periods, transitions, buses, everything. It can happen very quickly. You know where all individuals are at all times and that’s sort of how they do the contact tracing in the school.
The VDH only uses one criterion for determining close contact, and that’s [being] within six feet for 15 minutes or more, [based on CDC guidance].
Were you aware the student had been tested for COVID-19 over the weekend?
No, we were not aware until Tuesday afternoon.
What does RCPS recommend for students who are tested for COVID-19 in the future?
We need to be sure we are showing compassion and empathy to all family situations because there are some situations where students can be tested for something routine … and there’s no expectation that they might have COVID-19. So from a family perspective I can understand why someone might be tested with no expectation that it would come back positive.
However, with our very flexible attendance policies this year and remote learning support, I do encourage anyone who is tested to wait until results come back before sending their child to school — and of course to follow the symptom checklist. If your child has any symptoms on that list, they should stay home.
One parent expressed concern that the plastic barriers do not seem like enough to protect against an aerosol virus, especially when students remove their masks at lunchtime.
The barriers and face masks both do have benefits, according to all of our guidance from the Department of Education and the Department of Health. The barriers are said to be very effective in stopping the spread of any droplets that come from talking or eating or any of that, so that’s why we’ve implemented those.
But with the Department of Health and contact tracing … distance is more important. When you add the masks and the barriers plus the distance, you’re in great shape.
Should asymptomatic people who are worried about exposure be tested?
Right now the recommendation is that asymptomatic people do not get tested. But it’s really a personal choice.
How are the staff responding?
Staff have been great. Again, they anticipate exposures at some point in time. So we walk through the process and make sure everyone is aware of what to expect when these things happen. So far what I have been hearing from staff is very positive. They’re continuing to have faith in the system.
What else do you want people to know about this case?
We tried to build in flexibility to this plan so that parents who want to switch to remote learning can do so at any time. I think it’s a good exercise to see how this process is going to work.
We do not plan to just shut down if we have one case. There may be a short closure or even an isolated closure of a grade level or a hallway or maybe even one school building it just depends on the case and at every step of the way we work directly with the Department of Health who gives us the guidance of closure.
Even in our reopening plan we said sometimes a closure may not be necessary, like in this case. It was very fortunate that we had Wednesday off in between the groups so that afforded plenty of time to be able to contact trace and clean the buildings and all of that. That may not always be the case, sometimes it may require a closure of a day or two to allow enough time for accurate reporting and contact tracing but we’ve tried to ensure that our processes are in place so we’re able to do that very quickly from our standpoint and investigate very thoroughly.
