A Chester Gap man was sentenced to prison by a circuit court judge on Monday in connection to property destruction charges and threats he made to burn down a home.
According to the Criminal Complaint filed by J. M. Bates of the RCSO, Keyvon O’Neil Smith, 29, of Chester Gap, and his girlfriend were staying with a friend in Chester Gap. After an argument, the two women prepared to leave. Smith told them, “I’ll burn this [expletive] down,” referring to the friend’s house. While they were gone, Smith damaged walls, microwave, hardwood floors and stairs, furniture, a screen door, and a bed, and other property, resulting in well over $1000 worth of damage.
He was sentenced by Judge James Plowman to four years in prison for each of the two offenses, with three years suspended from each. The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that Tucker will spend an additional year in jail. The judge also ordered three years of supervised probation; substance abuse and mental health treatment; and no “direct or indirect contact with the victim.”
In defending her client, Attorney Mary Hill told the court that Smith suffered PTSD and depression due to having been the victim of violent acts in his childhood, such as being sexually assaulted by an older cousin when Smith was nine years old.
“Smith is a victim of crimes and sexual assault that went untreated until he was sent to jail,” Hill argued. “He has a long trauma history of learning disabilities, self-medication to treat mental health issues, and [being the victim of] violent attacks.” Because Smith has since been seeking treatment and taking medication, Hill asked the court to impose the low end of the sentencing guidelines.
In response, Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff urged Plowman to consider the extent of the damage to the friend’s house and property and the level of anger exhibited by Smith.
Melot denied bond
Cameron Melot, 18, of Rixeyville, was denied bond and continues to be held in RSW Regional Jail. He and Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, of Culpeper are both charged with multiple felonies, including unlawfully firing a weapon within a dwelling, unlawful use of a firearm, attempting to maliciously shoot an individual and attempted murder. Melot and Jenkins will be tried as co-defendants in a jury trial scheduled for May 30 and 31.
