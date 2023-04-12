Gavel court

A Chester Gap man was sentenced to prison by a circuit court judge on Monday in connection to property destruction charges and threats he made to burn down a home.

According to the Criminal Complaint filed by J. M. Bates of the RCSO, Keyvon O’Neil Smith, 29, of Chester Gap, and his girlfriend were staying with a friend in Chester Gap.  After an argument, the two women prepared to leave. Smith told them, “I’ll burn this [expletive] down,” referring to the friend’s house. While they were gone, Smith damaged walls, microwave, hardwood floors and stairs, furniture, a screen door, and a bed, and other property, resulting in well over $1000 worth of damage.

