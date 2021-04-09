CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

There were no home and land transfers recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office for this week's edition.

Building Permits

Nadika Aluwihare, Washington, electric service, $2,500

Jennifer Layne Morre, Castleton, replace electric service, $2,000

Michael Rutherford, Chester Gap, replace electric panel, $300

Endries Family Trust Endries, Huntly, outdoor wood stove, $2,500

David Thomas, Amissville, dwelling, $292,000

The Inn at Little Washington, Washington, commercial renovation, $1,350,000

Cayetano and Adina Ordonez, Amissville, generator, $1,500

