Home/land transfers
There were no home and land transfers recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office for this week's edition.
Building Permits
Nadika Aluwihare, Washington, electric service, $2,500
Jennifer Layne Morre, Castleton, replace electric service, $2,000
Michael Rutherford, Chester Gap, replace electric panel, $300
Endries Family Trust Endries, Huntly, outdoor wood stove, $2,500
David Thomas, Amissville, dwelling, $292,000
The Inn at Little Washington, Washington, commercial renovation, $1,350,000
Cayetano and Adina Ordonez, Amissville, generator, $1,500
