The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 23-29
Hawthorne
Nathan Knight Cobb and Kyle Nicholls Cobb to Michelle A. Whelpton and Linda A. Fox, parcel B-1, 11.519 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 54-4c
Jackson
Jacqueline Marie Barron Bowen to Barbara Ann Barron Leibbrandt, certain tract, $73,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-13
Barry W. Christian-Jeffreis, Jr., known of record as Barry W. Christian, Jr. and Beth M. Christian-Jeffreis known of record as Beth M. Christian, husband and wife to Barry W. Christian-Jeffries, Jr., and Beth M. Christian-Jeffries, husband and wife, 7.2463 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 32-16D
Forrest L. Whorton to Forrest L. Whorton and Tammy Marie Whorton, husband and wife, 5.000 acres and 5.814 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 30-13D
Stonewall
Patrick R. Hill, Jr., and Joanna Elaine Hill to Rebecca Rose Rogers, 4.0508 acres and 0.262 acres, $420,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-18
Wakefield
Alice Virginia Pullen Butler to Angela N. Bywaters, 4.0000 acres, $124,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-10C
Mary Ellen Andrew-Kulis to Kathryn A. Kogut, 24.1997 acres, $109,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-1-2
Kathryn A. Kogut to Kathryn A. Kogut and Barry R. Kogut, wife and husband, 24.1997 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 12-1-2
David W. Dellefield to David Bourdon Lockman and Mary Elizabeth Lockman, lots 1,2,3,4,6 and 8, block 2, section D, plat 4, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates $60,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1B-1-2-1, 1B-1-2-1, 1B-1-2-3, 1B-1-2-4, 1B-1-2-6 and 8
Building Permits
Kevin Donegan, Amissville, demolition, no cost
J Clifford Miller, Sperryville, bathroom addition, $15,000
Patrick O’Connell, Washington, generator and demolish building, $212,000
Yousef Shadid, Castleton, deck, $5,000
William Bowles, Castleton, remodel, $50,000
David Young, Amissville, remodel, $50,000
