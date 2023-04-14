The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office April 1-7:
Hampton
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office April 1-7:
Hampton
John O’Malley Burns to Michael Lee Galyen, Jr., and Sheida Jafari, 2.8186 acres, $665,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29-30A
Jackson
Ralph E. Willett and Stephen Jay Baker to Stephen Jay Baker, Bayard Hobart Waterbury, IV and Lora Rose Waterbury, 40 acres and 15 acres, $50,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 43-46
Thomas C. Lynn and Patricia Ann Whorton-Lynn, husband and wife to Everette Lee Pennington, 4.2092 aces, $412,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-12D
Stonewall
Lizzie LLC to Lizzie LLC, 95.3747 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 41-38
Permits
Michael J. Chamowitz, Washington, renewal, no cost
Jason Seth Burkett, Sperryville, renewal, no cost
Jerome C. Edwards, trustee, Washington, replace boiler, $15,000
Wolfgang Wagner, Flint Hill, replace electric meter, $700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.