The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office last week: April 1-8:

Hampton

Alvin F. Henny, trustee under unrecorded Trust to A. W. Ramos, 27.8562 acres, $320,000, general warranty, tax map 18-46

Fred A. Hufnagel, Jr., and Margaret Anne Hufnagel to Echo Hill, LLC, tract 1, 230.25 acres, tract 2, 124.50 acres, tract 3, 23.005 acres, deed bargain sale, no consideration, exempt from recording taxes pursuant, general warranty, tax map 20-50 

Jackson

Fred Miller, II, as trustee for the Bennington Family Trust and Teresa K. Bennington as trustee for the Bennington Family Trust to Fred Miller Bennington, II and Teresa K. Bennington, husband and wife, 10.0658 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 44-4A

Fred Miller, II Bennington, II, and Teresa K. Bennington, husband and wife, to Fred Miller Bennington, II, and Teresa K. Bennington as trustees for the Bennington Family Trust, 10.0658 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 44-4A

Martin Zane Whorton and Carolyn S. Whorton, successor co-trustees of the Whorton Family Trust and Martin Zane Whorton and Carolyn S. Whorton, successor Co-trustees of the Whorton Living Trust to Martin Zane Whorton, II and Carolyn S. Whorton, husband and wife, parcel of land, $425,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-27A

Rappahannock County

Fred A. Hufmagel and Margaret Anne Hufnagel to Echo Hill, LLC, 3 parcels, no consideration, exempt from recording taxes pursuant, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-1

Wakefield

Ellen Louise Williams and Robert Lee Williams to James Bradley Williams and Peggy A. Williams, husband and wife, parcel of land, deed of gift, no consideration, special warranty, tax map 1-20

Susanne Bledsoe, as trustee of the Paul Mahoney Bledsoe trust to Susanne Bledsoe, 2.389 acres, no consideration, exempt from recording to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 1-610

Permits

Joseph B. Long, Amissville, accessory structures, $1,500

John H. Varga, generator installation, $3,000

A. Kaller trustee, Washington, generator installation, $10,000

