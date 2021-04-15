Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 6-9:
Jackson
Steven L. Cox, Sr., and Catherine D. Cox, trustees of the Steven Lexton Cox Living Trust and Steven L. Cox, Sr., and Catherine D. Cox, trustees of the Catherine Diane Cox Living Trust to Steven L. Cox, Sr., and Catherine D. Cox, husband and wife, 25.00 acres, no consideration, deed gift, tax map 28-8E
Wakefield
Brenda W. Payne, Joan Hall, Michael E. Welch to Fred Wayne Payne and Brenda Payne, trustees of the Payne joint declaration, 12.3458 acres, $198,200, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-2-A
Building Permits
Joanne Jordan, Sperryville, electric service, $1,800
Meredith Bolton, Castleton, dwelling, $550,000
Settle and Sons LLC, Flint Hill, gas furnace replacement, $6,200
Ron and Diane Paras, Flint Hill, gas furnace replacement, $14,600
Jason Burkett, Sperryville, accessory building, $20,000
Rose Hill Veterinary Practice, Washington, Tent, $1,440
Mark and Holly Jenkins, Washington, dwelling, $472,542
Shelly Cook Knighting, Chester Gap, dwelling, $130,000
