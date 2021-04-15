CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 6-9:

Jackson

Steven L. Cox, Sr., and Catherine D. Cox, trustees of the Steven Lexton Cox Living Trust and Steven L. Cox, Sr., and Catherine D. Cox, trustees of the Catherine Diane Cox Living Trust to Steven L. Cox, Sr., and Catherine D. Cox, husband and wife, 25.00 acres, no consideration,  deed gift, tax map 28-8E

Wakefield

Brenda W. Payne, Joan Hall, Michael E. Welch to Fred Wayne Payne and Brenda Payne, trustees of the Payne joint declaration, 12.3458 acres, $198,200, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-2-A

Building Permits

Joanne Jordan, Sperryville, electric service, $1,800

Meredith Bolton, Castleton, dwelling, $550,000

Settle and Sons LLC, Flint Hill, gas furnace replacement, $6,200

Ron and Diane Paras, Flint Hill, gas furnace replacement, $14,600

Jason Burkett, Sperryville, accessory building, $20,000

Rose Hill Veterinary Practice, Washington, Tent, $1,440

Mark and Holly Jenkins, Washington, dwelling, $472,542

Shelly Cook Knighting, Chester Gap, dwelling, $130,000

