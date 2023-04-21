The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office April 8-14:
Hampton
Jeffery C. Jenkins and Rhonda M. Estes (Rhonda E. Jenkins) to Travis S. Jenkins, 11.006acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 29-71N
Diane M. Kowal, successor trustee of the Paul R. Farmer Revocable Trust to Waldbaden, LLC, 9.0000 acres and 54,8031 acres, $265,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-72A
Rappahannock County
Thomas Jackson, JR., Terence Jackson and Patricia Jackson, Armentra Ann Jackson, Felicia Jackson Thompson, Deborah Jackson Richardson, Barbara L. Shanks, Virginia B. Dennis, Ernest M.Dennis, Dionne Dennis, Ronda R. Toney and Kimberly Dennis to Mikhail Bulchandani, 2 acres, $246,000, general warranty, tax map 56-64A
Stonewall
Rich Valley Holdings LLC to Riley Isaiah Woodward and Michelle Diana Mederos, 4.7389 acres, $349,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax mpa 56-72A
Kirk Branch Land Company, LLC to Paul C. Pieper and Mary K. Parker, husband and wife, 1.20582 acres, $475,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-12
Smith Heritage Investment Group, LLC to Steven G. Butler and Catherine S.Butler, 29.191 acres, $320,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 56-1-7
Wakefield
Bruce W. Vierling, trustee and Karen J. Allen, trustee to DNA Illuminations Incorporated, 3.99 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 13-98A
Karen J. Vierling Allen, trustee and Bruce W. Vierling, trustee to DNA Illuminations Incorporated, 3.99 acres, $125,000, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 13-98A
Permits
Richard H. Laimbeer, Castleton, temporary tent, no cost
James Hoffman, Sperryville, replace electric cable, $100
Wendell Dale Welch, Huntly, new furnace, $8,518
Niv Elis, Sperryville, gas fireplace logs, $2,500
David Brooke Miller, Washington, temporary tent, no cost
