Cr

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office last week:

Piedmont

J. Bennett Johnson and Mary Gunn Johnston, husband and wife to John Bennett Johnston, Jr., as trustee of the Bennett and Mary Johnston Family Revocable Trust, 7.91 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 26-24A

Rappahannock County

Phyllis Gene Whetzel Poore to Lebisco LLC, parcel of land, $1,300,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 20-46

Stonewall

Thomas P. Maloney and Karen K. Maloney, husband and wife, to Steven Harrelson and Hannah Harrelson, husband and wife, 2.029, $260,000, general warranty, tax map 56-44B

Wakefield

Bonnie R.  Dodson to Jacob M. Dodson, 32.1497 acres, $225,048.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-49

Jacob M. Dodson to James P. Wood, 29.5316 acres, deed bargain sale, $265,788.00, general warranty, tax map 4-12A

J. Bennett Johnston, Jr., and Mary Gunn Johnston, husband and wife to John Bennett Johnston, Jr., as trustee of the Bennett and Mary Johnston Family Revocable Trust, 54.951 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 26-24B

Permits

Theresa L. Reinbold, Amissville, deck extension, $4,000

Andrew F. Kohler, Amissville, remodel, $30,000

Scott McBride, Sperryville, solar panel installation, $28,022

Karen Dorr, Sperryville, solar panel installation, $12,155

Edward Hughes, Flint Hill, covered patio, $25,000

Larry Oliver, Amissville, heater, $230

Pamela E. Scott, Castleton, generator installation, $18,243

Castleton Lakes LLC, Castleton, replace elevator, $50,144

Gehly Art, Sperryville, generator installation, $14.000

Steven L. Bradley, Chester Gap, demolition interior, $1,000

Donehey Enterprises LLC, Flint Hill, deck/patio replacement, $35,000

Matthew H. Irmen, Castleton, electric services, $1,500

Sign up for Rapp News Daily, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you