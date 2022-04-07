The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office last week:
Piedmont
J. Bennett Johnson and Mary Gunn Johnston, husband and wife to John Bennett Johnston, Jr., as trustee of the Bennett and Mary Johnston Family Revocable Trust, 7.91 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 26-24A
Rappahannock County
Phyllis Gene Whetzel Poore to Lebisco LLC, parcel of land, $1,300,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 20-46
Stonewall
Thomas P. Maloney and Karen K. Maloney, husband and wife, to Steven Harrelson and Hannah Harrelson, husband and wife, 2.029, $260,000, general warranty, tax map 56-44B
Wakefield
Bonnie R. Dodson to Jacob M. Dodson, 32.1497 acres, $225,048.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-49
Jacob M. Dodson to James P. Wood, 29.5316 acres, deed bargain sale, $265,788.00, general warranty, tax map 4-12A
J. Bennett Johnston, Jr., and Mary Gunn Johnston, husband and wife to John Bennett Johnston, Jr., as trustee of the Bennett and Mary Johnston Family Revocable Trust, 54.951 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 26-24B
Permits
Theresa L. Reinbold, Amissville, deck extension, $4,000
Andrew F. Kohler, Amissville, remodel, $30,000
Scott McBride, Sperryville, solar panel installation, $28,022
Karen Dorr, Sperryville, solar panel installation, $12,155
Edward Hughes, Flint Hill, covered patio, $25,000
Larry Oliver, Amissville, heater, $230
Pamela E. Scott, Castleton, generator installation, $18,243
