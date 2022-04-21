The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office April 9-13:
Hampton
Clement Junior Clatterbuck to Emily L. Dodson and Jennifer A. Grim, 3.051 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 19-59
James Bertrand Ramsay and Maria Elizabeth Shapiro to Al Honarvar, 3.5357 acres, $275,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-41
Steve L. Morin and Robert Briggs to Jecinda Wilson and Joshua Wilson, 13.50 acres, $539,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-20A
Jackson
Virginia Brooke Farrell to Kristin Withers, 2.1611 acres, $543,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-63
Cory W. Massey to John Defnall and Karen Defnall, husband and wife, 4.64 acres, $70,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-37F
Rappahannock County
Jacquelyn S. Holmes to Jacquelyn S. Holmes and Elizabeth Jane Putnam and Kevin William Putnam, wife and husband, 2.0161 acres, $484,400, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-A-1-2
Stonewall
LindaB. Butler to Amanda Marie Browning, parcel of land, $319,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-26A
Linda B. Butler to Rex Haunold, parcel of land, $1.00, deed bargain sale, tax map 56-26A
Wakefield
Larry Allen William, Rachel Williams Stuettmeyer and Debra S. Williams, to Bonnie June Williams, tract of land, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 1-26B
Lee F. Knight to Golden Realty Solutions LLC, 18,495 sq. feet, $18,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-39B
Golden Realty Solutions LLC, to John Lancaster, 18,495 sq. feet, $18,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-39B
Goetz Wilhelm Pahl and Maritza Del Carmen Paparoni De Pahl to David Stirling Aldrich and Jennifer Dyckman Aldrich, trustees of the David S. Aldrich and Jennifer D. Aldrich joint revocable trust, 58.8359 acres and 27.1570 acres, $840,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-43
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...