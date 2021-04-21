Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 10-19
Jackson
Dan C. Lowe to Dan C. Lowe and Shandi V. Lowe, husband and wife, 3.39745 acres, no consideration, exempt, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-37J
Rappahannock County
Susan J. Murphy to Stefen Howard, lots 49, 50, 51, block 3, section D, BRME, $240,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1B 1 3 50
Wakefield
Michelle K. Poret n.k/a Michelle K. Poret Purvis and Frank S. Purvis, wife and husband, to Russell M. Lee, Jr., 2.00 acres, $213,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-3B
Martina Denise Queen and Marie Yvette Layton to Frank Keene Moreau, 6.1253 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-52
Samuel H. Smith and Margaret A. Smith, husband and wife, to James Pugh, III, 2.2023 acres, $69,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 112
Building Permits
George Harrison, Woodville, generator, $3,100
John Tschirky, Sperryville, retaining wall, $5,000
Marcus Malik, Sperryville, temporary power pole, $500
