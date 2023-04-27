The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office April 15-21:
Hampton
Jared Wendell Carlson and Bethany Lynn Carlson, husband and wife, to John Christopher Hanley, 1.0400 acres, $440,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-82
Hawthorne
Franklin Williams to Michael Horton and Tara Horton, 0.5348 acres, $243,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 58-6B
Jackson
Louise A. Peterson to Devorah Adler, 14.8907acres, $797,500, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-12B
Piedmont
Samuel H. Wigington and Patricia A. Wigington, husband and wife, to Christopher A. Wigington and Marsha M. Wigington-Aylor, parcel of land, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 38-42
Stonewall
Rocky L. Kidwell to Erwin B. Opitz and Elizabeth A. Opitz, husband and wife, 10 acres, $300,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-17
Cierra N. Chambers and Joshua T. Racer to Joshua T. Racer and Cierra N. Chambers, 2.00 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 50-21B
Wakefield
7 Settle LLC to Laurence Urgo, 4.4356 acres, $64,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-67
Permits
Roger Shaffer, Huntly, garage, $17,000
Gregorio Druehl, Waashsington, replace water heater, $6,409
Brian B. Moon, Amissville, replace gas furnace, $27,590
Judith M. Desarno, Washington, replace gas boiler, $12,900
Valerie A. Owens, Castleton, generator $13,350
Anthony Eugene Doores, Amissville, dwelling, $300,000
