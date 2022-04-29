Cr

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office April 14-22:

Hampton

Daniel J. Layton III, and Priscilla W. Layton, husband and wife, to Andrew Painter and Mary Anne Calamas Painter, husband and wife, 25.00 acres, $1,250,00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, general warranty, tax map 17-8D

Jackson

Virginia Brooke Farrell to Kristin Withers, 2.1611 acres, $685,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-63

Mark Rhein and Elizabeth Rey to Jonathan S.Tilson and Christina M. Tilson, 19.0410 acres, $798,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31 43B

Thomas J. Quigley and Martha A. Quigley, husband and wife, to Thomas J. Quigley and Martha A. Quigley, trustees or their successors in interest, of the Thomas and Martha Quigley Revocable Living Trust, 2.000 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant, special warranty, tax map 33-93A

Rappahannock County

Carol Elaine Johnson to Carol Elaine Johnson and Mikayla Noel Johnson to Carson B. Johnson, Jr., 6.0000 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 13-15B

Mikaya Noel Johnson and Carol Elaine Johnson to David N. Atkins, Sr., and Penny D.C. Atkins, husband and wife, 6.0000 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 13-15B

Stonewall/Hawthorne

Richard S. Foret to Camelot Mountain LLC, 29.9318 acres, $1,025,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-21 

Wakefield

David N. Atkins, Sr., to David N. Atkins, Sr., and Penny D. C. Atkins, husband and wife, parcel of land, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 13-15

Permits

Before & After LLC, Washington, solar array, $17,150.00

Brandy Lynn Knighting, Sperryville, electric service upgrade, $1,500

Aubrey J. North Jr., Huntly, electric, $1,000

Wakefield Country Day School Inc, Flint Hill, tent, $25,000

Charles R.Rowzie, Jr., Amissville, inground pool, $120,000

James E.Yates, trustee, Flint Hill, solar array, $78,624

Jennifer S. Cvengros, Amissville, modifying existing antenna, $45,000

Amissville Volunteer Fire Department, Amissville, modifying existing antenna, $45,000

John McDonald, Jr., trustee, Flint Hill, generator install, $8,000

Temerity Farm LLC, Washington, generator install, $7,000

Joseph E. Nelson, Washington, inground pool, $40,000

Paul F. Gripka, Flint Hill, modifying existing antenna, $45,000

Trevor Baine, Sperryville, remodel, $150,000

Dwight Dunton, III, executor, Sperryville, electric service, $1,000

Sean M. Wargo, Boston, remodel, $115,000

James W. Allsberry, III, Sperryville, electric service, $100,00

Thomas B. Massie, Washington, modifying existing antenna, $45,000

KC Cromwell, Castleton, install generator, $7,500

Trevor Baine, Sperryville, generator install, $150,000

Bradley M. Estes, Flint Hill, inground pool, $60,000

Jeanne Schriver-McHugh trustee, Amissville, solar array, $60,091.00

Jules Got Flowers JGF LLC, Sperryville, dwelling, $570,000

Janice D. Settle, Boston, generator install, $6,200

Elmer F. Parker Life Estate, Amissville, generator install, $3,000

 

