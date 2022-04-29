The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office April 14-22:
Hampton
Daniel J. Layton III, and Priscilla W. Layton, husband and wife, to Andrew Painter and Mary Anne Calamas Painter, husband and wife, 25.00 acres, $1,250,00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, general warranty, tax map 17-8D
Jackson
Virginia Brooke Farrell to Kristin Withers, 2.1611 acres, $685,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-63
Mark Rhein and Elizabeth Rey to Jonathan S.Tilson and Christina M. Tilson, 19.0410 acres, $798,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31 43B
Thomas J. Quigley and Martha A. Quigley, husband and wife, to Thomas J. Quigley and Martha A. Quigley, trustees or their successors in interest, of the Thomas and Martha Quigley Revocable Living Trust, 2.000 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant, special warranty, tax map 33-93A
Rappahannock County
Carol Elaine Johnson to Carol Elaine Johnson and Mikayla Noel Johnson to Carson B. Johnson, Jr., 6.0000 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 13-15B
Mikaya Noel Johnson and Carol Elaine Johnson to David N. Atkins, Sr., and Penny D.C. Atkins, husband and wife, 6.0000 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 13-15B
Stonewall/Hawthorne
Richard S. Foret to Camelot Mountain LLC, 29.9318 acres, $1,025,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-21
Wakefield
David N. Atkins, Sr., to David N. Atkins, Sr., and Penny D. C. Atkins, husband and wife, parcel of land, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 13-15
Permits
Before & After LLC, Washington, solar array, $17,150.00
Brandy Lynn Knighting, Sperryville, electric service upgrade, $1,500
Aubrey J. North Jr., Huntly, electric, $1,000
Wakefield Country Day School Inc, Flint Hill, tent, $25,000
Charles R.Rowzie, Jr., Amissville, inground pool, $120,000
James E.Yates, trustee, Flint Hill, solar array, $78,624
Jennifer S. Cvengros, Amissville, modifying existing antenna, $45,000
Amissville Volunteer Fire Department, Amissville, modifying existing antenna, $45,000
John McDonald, Jr., trustee, Flint Hill, generator install, $8,000
Temerity Farm LLC, Washington, generator install, $7,000
Joseph E. Nelson, Washington, inground pool, $40,000
Paul F. Gripka, Flint Hill, modifying existing antenna, $45,000
Trevor Baine, Sperryville, remodel, $150,000
Dwight Dunton, III, executor, Sperryville, electric service, $1,000
Sean M. Wargo, Boston, remodel, $115,000
James W. Allsberry, III, Sperryville, electric service, $100,00
Thomas B. Massie, Washington, modifying existing antenna, $45,000
KC Cromwell, Castleton, install generator, $7,500
Trevor Baine, Sperryville, generator install, $150,000
Bradley M. Estes, Flint Hill, inground pool, $60,000
Jeanne Schriver-McHugh trustee, Amissville, solar array, $60,091.00
Jules Got Flowers JGF LLC, Sperryville, dwelling, $570,000
Janice D. Settle, Boston, generator install, $6,200
Elmer F. Parker Life Estate, Amissville, generator install, $3,000