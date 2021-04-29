Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office April 20-28
Stonewall
Preston R. Mcilwaine to Walnut Grove Restoration LLC, 14.2888 acres, $130,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-53
Wakefield
Rand F. Batchelder, Susan Batchelder Wise and David R. Batchelder, co-trustees of the Batchelder Family Trust to Anne L. Villalobos and Osiel Villalobos Martinez, wife and husband, 3.7444 acres, $89,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 12A-1-3
Paul Andres Nichols, Jr., surviving co-trustee of Charlotte G. Nichols Revocable Living Trust to Rachel Elizabeth Escobar and Jose Antonio Escobar Galdamez, wife and husband, certain lot, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 13-101
Building Permits
Erinn Isele, Amissville, demolition (dwelling) no cost
Greg Cofer, Flint Hill, replace panel and transfer switch, $10,000
Patricia Whorton, Woodville, generator, $12,000
John MacPherson, Woodville, deck, $10,000
Samuel Shult, Washington, remodel and addition, $150,000
Lisa Ordile, gas tanks, $850
David and Nikki Dubois, Flint Hill, gas furnace replacement, $13,226
David Mortlock, Sperryville, replace gas tanks, $500
Tom Metzger and Vince Micone, Washington, gas tank and gas lines, $1,850
Patti McGill Paterson, Sperryville, Tesla powerwall batteries, $26,999
