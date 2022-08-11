The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Aug. 2-5:
Jackson
Jackson
Susan L. Huff to Amissville Properties LLC, 1.009 acres, $100,000, deed bargain ale, general warranty, tax map 32-91
David Kearns Hoadley and Nancy Latham Hoadley to Amissville Properties LLC, 3.41819 acres, $100,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-18A
Nancy Latham Hoadley and Susan Latham Huff to Amissville Properties LLC, 2.36233 acres, $100,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-18B
Susan Latham Huff to Amissville Properties LLC, 3.88531 acres, $100,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-18C
Shannon Streagle McDowell and Marc Adrien Streagle to Amissville Properties LLC, 3.78093 acres, $100,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-18D
Piedmont
Melanie E. Gillette to Mark A. Grady and Mary L. Grady, husband and wife, 68.4919 acres, $1,200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-49D
Permits
Jody S. and Kelly Rohrbaugh Trustee, Washington, dwelling, $450,000
John and MaryLou F. Bryan, Castleton, remodel, $48,000
Ben Venue LLC, Amissville, antenna replacement, $35,000
The Settle Company, Flint Hill, gas nozzle replacement, $4,000
Chapman Properties LLC, Flint Hill, Wall/roof repairs, $9,000
Kim Newcamp, Castleton, renewal, no cost
Robert Bannister, Sperryville, kitchen plumbing replacement, $500
