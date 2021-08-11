The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Aug. 1-6
Hawthorne
Geraldine B. Payne to Geraldine B. Payne, 7.6116 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 47-8K
Jackson
Martin Zane Whorton and Carolyn S. Whorton, successor co-trustees under the Whorton Living Trust to Martin Zane Whorton and Carolyn S. Whorton, husband and wife, 12.8625 acres, $150,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 52-12
Phyllis Woodward Jeffries and Melanie Lynn Marcus to Showkat Ali, 2.520 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale,, special warranty, tax map 33-80A
Rappahannock County
Timothy W. Morse to Mary Ann Sevick, 2.2220 acres, $374,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-23
Lydia S. Utz to Thomas Ashby Utz, 14.296 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 52-8
Stonewall
Lou Ellen Thornhill, devisee under the last will and testament of Thomas L. Thornhill to Jeffrey Heflin and Jody Heflin, husband and wife, 36.7 acres and 56 acres, $625,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 55-16
Wakefield
Gail P. Miller to Susan Wines, Lot 12 and 14, block 5, section E, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, $16,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-63A
Gretchen M. Randolph to Clifford Edward Barnett and Karen Christine Barnett, 35.2246 acres, $999,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 15-12
Building permits
Joyce, C. Harman, Flint Hill, hot water heater replacement, $14,254
