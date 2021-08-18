CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Aug. 7-13:

Hampton

George H. Scott to William D. Russell and Debra F. Russell, 35.85 acres, $744,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 40-26B

Donald A. Laffert to Donald A. Laffert and Paul Gambino, 8.306 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 40A-1-1

Wakefield

Charles Milton Settle, Jr., and Linda Carol Settle, husband and wife, to Kyle Davis Settle and Jennifer Maryl Settle, husband and wife, 1.0060 acres, $175,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-32A

Jonathan S. Monroe and Rosa T. Crocker to Quaker Barn LLC, 0.35 acres, $185,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-3A

Building permits

Bernice Welch, Flint Hill, electric service, $1,200

Kimberly J. Bealle, Sperryville, permit renewal, no cost

Susan Hight, Boston, electric service, $3,908

Keith A. Pardoe, Amissville, electric service, $6,286

Clifford G. Mumm, Sperryville., gas furnace replacement, $25,324

Lyndon F. Pittinger, Amissville, demolition of dwelling, $10,000

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags

Recommended for you