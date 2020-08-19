CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Aug. 4 to Aug. 14

Hampton

Thomas S. Englar Jr., and Katherine B. Englar, husband and wife, to Melinda K. Kim, 30.055 acres, $1,100,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20-39

William J. Shanks and Michelle A. Shenks, husband and wife, to Eugenia Dana Zak, 1 acre, $315,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-69

Michael A. Pyne and Sharon L. Pyne, husband and wife, to Edward Burnell and Kimberly Burnell, husband and wife, 2 parcels, $329,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-63E

Jackson

Dietlinde Maazel and Leslie Maazel, solely as co-trustees of the Lorin Maazel Credit Trust to Fair Haven LLC, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation taxes, general warranty, tax map 41-39A

William H. Dorna Jr. and Blanca M. Dorna married couple, to Michael Doyle and Nardy Doyle, married couple, 10.000 acres, $775,000.deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 44-4C

David G. Carney and Denise M. Young formally known as Denise M. Smith, to Michelle A. Baird married and David Baird, married, 2.00 acres, $429,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32A-1-2C

Piedmont

John B. Rowlett and Theresa M. Rowlett, husband and wife, to John B. Rowlett and Theresa M. Rowlett, as co-trustees of the Rowlett Living Trust, 2.2242 acres, and 2.6679 acres, deed bargain sale, tax map 26-25B

Rappahannock County

Louis P. Moore Sr, married and Dorothy A. Moore unmarried to Rock Hill, LLC, parcel of land, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation taxes, general warranty, tax map 41-21

Stonewall

Dietlinde Maazel and Leslie Maazel, solely co-trustees of the Lorin Maazel Credit Trust to Twin Ponds Residence, LLC, 55.749 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation taxes, general warranty, taz map 51-4A

The Playhouse Corporation to Meadows House, LCC, 3 parcels, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation, general warranty, tax map 41-21

Entrust Administration Inc. to Aaron Mark Hauer and Helen Marie Hauer, married couple, 25.930 acres, $149,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-13D

Wakefield

James E. Yates III and Rosemary H. Yates, husband and wife, to James E. Yates III and Rosemary H. Yates, trustees of the James E. Yates III trust, 2 parcels, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 14-3

Mary P. Scoville, trustee of the Mary R. Scoville Revocable Trust to John A. Babcock and Jennifer S. Babcock, husband and wife, 20.000 acres, $600,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-3A

Building Permits

William Smith, Sperryville, demolish dwelling, $5,000

Flint Hill VFD, Flint Hill, replace electric service, $1,500

Carol Henrickson, Washington, HVAC mini split system, $20,000

