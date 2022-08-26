The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Aug. 12-19:
Hampton
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Aug. 12-19:
Hampton
Fauquier Medical Center LLC to Christopher I. Parrish, 4.8066 acres, deed bargain sale, $175,000, special warranty, tax map 28-63F
Jackson
Latham Homeplace LLC to Sillus Wayne Chapman and Wendy Ann Chapman, husband and wife, 106.163 acres, $1,200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-1
Rappahannock County
Beth Michelle Abroms and Valento Miranda Juarez , married couple to Howling Wolves, LLC, 33.0 acres, deed bargain sale, pursuant to code of Virginia, general warranty, tax map 50-52A
Michael S. Brown to Frederick Selzer,parcel of land, $95,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 20A 1 31
Stonewall
Jack C. Frazier and Ann C. Frazier, husband and wife, to Walter K. Wilson, Jr., 3.607 acres, $85,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 60-11
Permits
Barbara K. Servant, Castleton, generator, $11,100
Nathaniel Handy, Woodville, dwelling, $300,000
Karol Adams, Sperryville, gas stove, $7,445
The Settle Company, Flint Hill, sign, $2,150
Verdens Ende LLC, Flint Hill, remodel, $150,000
Stratton Semmes Trustee, Huntly, remodel, $134,000
Janet C. Stocks, Chester Gap, gas water heater replacement, $2,500
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.