The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Aug. 15-21

Jackson

Edward Kraus and Suzanne Kraus, husband and wife to Terence J. Mcmanus and Joan E. Mcmanus, husband and wife, 25.000 acres, $735,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-43C

Marion Weiss Turner, trustee of Stansfield Turner Administrative Trust to Robert D. Lane and Susan L. Lane, husband and wife, 13.3389 acres, $710,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 42-4D

Rappahannock County

Daniel Armor and Michelle M. Daly, formerly known as Michelle D. Armor, husband and wife, to Daniel Armor and Michelle M. Daly, husband and wife, parcel, exempt from recordation tax of the code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, tax map 53-14B

Stonewall

Robert J. Maldoven to John MacPherson and Diane MacPherson, husband and wife, 3.0960 acres, $379,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49-37D

Brian C. Donegan and Martha S.Donegan, married couple to Bjoern Niklas Jemsby and Suzanna Louise Jemsby, married couple, 24.1353 acres, $745,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-27B

Piedmont

Michael L. Swindler to Colton Michael Swindler, Trenton Lee Swindler and Braedon Robert Swindler, 2 parcels, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 37-9A

Walter M. Jenkins and Doris F. Jenkins to Christopher Manuel Garcia, parcel of land, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 27-54D

Phyllis A. Swindler to 11971 Lee Highway LLC, 0.4437, $230,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-8

Wakefield

Scott T. Moore, Dean S. Moore, Keith A. Moore, Gwen L. Helms, Jan E. Taddeo and Kendra L. Hendren to 3786 Rayford Trail Clarkston GA. 30021, Dean S. Moore, Lot 20, block 1, section plat 4 BRME, 1,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1B-1120

Building permits

John M. Adams, Amissville, dwelling, $995,000

Bill Haggerty, Huntly, renewal, no cost

Randy Lambert, Amissville, generator, $9,,600

Brian Boufard, Washington, HVAC, $16,000

John M. Adams, temporary electric pole, $1,000

Robert Dove, Flint Hill, generator, $10,500

William Haggerty, Huntly, renewal, no cost

Scott Lester, Huntly, replace gas heater, $3,000

Kyle McBarron Hall, Amissville, replace gas furnace, $2,000

Michael Cheek, Huntly, generator, $2,600

Gail Welch, Flint Hill, replace gas pipe, $4,650

Joshua White and Matthew Mills, Castleton, generator, $8,500

Sean Flanagan, Washington, dwelling, $50,000

Thomas and Cheryl Taylor, accessory building, $13,300

