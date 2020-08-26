Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Aug. 15-21
Jackson
Edward Kraus and Suzanne Kraus, husband and wife to Terence J. Mcmanus and Joan E. Mcmanus, husband and wife, 25.000 acres, $735,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-43C
Marion Weiss Turner, trustee of Stansfield Turner Administrative Trust to Robert D. Lane and Susan L. Lane, husband and wife, 13.3389 acres, $710,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 42-4D
Rappahannock County
Daniel Armor and Michelle M. Daly, formerly known as Michelle D. Armor, husband and wife, to Daniel Armor and Michelle M. Daly, husband and wife, parcel, exempt from recordation tax of the code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, tax map 53-14B
Stonewall
Robert J. Maldoven to John MacPherson and Diane MacPherson, husband and wife, 3.0960 acres, $379,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49-37D
Brian C. Donegan and Martha S.Donegan, married couple to Bjoern Niklas Jemsby and Suzanna Louise Jemsby, married couple, 24.1353 acres, $745,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-27B
Piedmont
Michael L. Swindler to Colton Michael Swindler, Trenton Lee Swindler and Braedon Robert Swindler, 2 parcels, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 37-9A
Walter M. Jenkins and Doris F. Jenkins to Christopher Manuel Garcia, parcel of land, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 27-54D
Phyllis A. Swindler to 11971 Lee Highway LLC, 0.4437, $230,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-8
Wakefield
Scott T. Moore, Dean S. Moore, Keith A. Moore, Gwen L. Helms, Jan E. Taddeo and Kendra L. Hendren to 3786 Rayford Trail Clarkston GA. 30021, Dean S. Moore, Lot 20, block 1, section plat 4 BRME, 1,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1B-1120
Building permits
John M. Adams, Amissville, dwelling, $995,000
Bill Haggerty, Huntly, renewal, no cost
Randy Lambert, Amissville, generator, $9,,600
Brian Boufard, Washington, HVAC, $16,000
John M. Adams, temporary electric pole, $1,000
Robert Dove, Flint Hill, generator, $10,500
William Haggerty, Huntly, renewal, no cost
Scott Lester, Huntly, replace gas heater, $3,000
Kyle McBarron Hall, Amissville, replace gas furnace, $2,000
Michael Cheek, Huntly, generator, $2,600
Gail Welch, Flint Hill, replace gas pipe, $4,650
Joshua White and Matthew Mills, Castleton, generator, $8,500
Sean Flanagan, Washington, dwelling, $50,000
Thomas and Cheryl Taylor, accessory building, $13,300