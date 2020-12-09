Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 1-4
Hampton
Angelo S. Cillo and Sherry S. Cillo, husband and wife, to Sherry S. Cillo, 2.7892 acres, deed bargain sale, tax map 28-48A
Hawthorne
James S. Gaines and Stacy A. Gainer, husband and wife, to James S. Gaines, parcel of land, deed of gift, tax map 54-41A
Piedmont
Charles E. Corder Jr. and Carson B. Johnson Jr., to Mikhail Bulchandani and Brenda Maria Bolanos, husband and wife, 12.0000 acres, $475,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-20
Cheryl F. Woodard, trustee of the Blue Ridge Land Trust to James Cassidy and Deborah F. Crosby, husband and wife, 5.000 acres, $150,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-47D
Stonewall
Ruth A. Ruela and Hesmerjildo F. Arismende, Sr. to Michael Joseph Jamison and Sieglinde Babette Jamison, 2 parcels, $299,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-65E and 50-65G
Town of Washington
Winsor Properties LLC to Christopher Todd Page, one half acre, $950,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-61
Wakefield
Philip Bruce Eberhardt and Jane T. Eberhardt, husband and wife to Christopher James Martin and Isabel Martin, husband and wife, 10.229 acres, $725,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-23A
675 Zachary Taylor Property LLC to Pars Properties LLC, 4.6373 acres, $1,023,000.00
Building permits
GLMAY LLC, Amissville, like for like sign replacement, $20,956.97
