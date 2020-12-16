Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 5-14
Jackson
Brenda M. Mieth to Tawana L. Mieth-Williams, 6.829 acres, general warranty, deed of gift, tax map 23B-1-C
Brenda M. Mieth to Brenda M. Mieth and Tawana L. Mieth-Williams, 3.584 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 23B-1-D
James F. M. Williams to Virginia Brooke Farrell, 2.1611 acres, $285,000, general warranty deed bargain sale, tax map 42-63
Pearl Phillips Groves to David Young, Sr., 1 acre, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-84
Stonewall
Sonya Seone RunQuist to Patrick M. Kenney and Dyanne D. Singler, husband and wife, 14.281734 acres, $520,000 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-53D
Wakefield
Mollie S. Snead and Lee S. Dillard to Brian Scheulen and Jennifer L. Scheulen, husband and wife, 16.7442 acres, $315,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-31
Christopher L. Bird and Mary Jane Cappello, trustees of the Christopher L. Bird Revocable Trust and Mary Jane Cappello and Christopher L. Bird, trustees of the Mary Jane Cappello Revocable Trust to Nadika M. Aluwihare and Sarina Ahuja, husband and wife, parcel of land C, $373,500, general warranty, deed bargain sale, tax map 20-4
Restoration Enterprises LLC to Charles R. Wood Builders, Inc., 0.9273 acres, $48,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-14G
Michelle G. Hubble to Michelle G. Hubble and Robert W. Hubble, Jr., 2 tracts BRME, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-4-23
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }