The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Dec. 10-18:
Piedmont
Johanna Marie Day to Joshua Pretlow, Jr., 14.34 acres, $179,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-16D
John J. Burke, Patricia L. Burke, trustees of the Burke Revocable Living Trust to Aaron M. Zebley and Catharine F. Easterly, married couple, 7.230 acres, $1,050,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-8B
Rappahannock County
William Boyd Kibler, successor trustee of the Watson Living Trust to Erica O’Brien Waymack and Russell James Waymack Jr., wife and husband, 25.024 acres, $240,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 48 31C
Wakefield
Susanne Bledsoe to Shawn Macewan and Frances Macewan, husband and wife, 2.389 acres, $650,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1 610
Chester Gap Baptist Church to Darren Mangold, 8.02 acres, $70,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-87C
Permits
Steven M. Salky, Washington, furnace replacement, $8,258
Jon R. Purnell, Boston, electric panel replace, $11,488
Golden Springs LLC, Flint Hill, electric panel replace, $13,000
Dwayne Wright, Castleton, solar panel, $31,294
John Alldredge, Woodville, generator, $6,000
Joan H. Thompson, Castleton, deck, $8,000
For agenda items, visit the RCPS' BoardDocs site: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/rcpsva/Board.nsf/Public
