CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Dec. 11-17:

Hampton

David D. Compton and Donna L.Compton to Brian B. Moon and Melissa S. Moon, husband and wife, 59.4197 acres, $2,295,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-2A

Jackson

Julie E. Mitchell, J. Denette E. Foreman and J. Denette Foreman, successor trustee of the Matthew Foreman Trust to I. Christopher Parrish and Caroline C. Parrish, husband and wife, 11.6677 acres, $175,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 42-18

Ann H. Garrett to Elizabeth Anne Schaetz and Gregory David Mays, husband and wife, lot 11, section B, Rappahannock Mountain Estates, $505,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-C-2-11

Ruth R. Zeh to George Kidwell and Martha Kidwell, husband and wife, 5.40 acres, $155,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-25A

Archie Kilgore to Boyd Sinclair Brown, 20 acres, $307,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-26

Rappahannock County

Charlotte Aylor Johnson, Terry Lynn Young, Tammy Michelle Richards, Donna Felicia Williams and Thomas Christopher Williams, all heirs of James Oliver Johnson, Jr., to Yon C. Pak, 2 tracts, $123,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty,  tax map 18-38

Wakefield

Deena Sokolov, trustee of the trust for Susan, as sole owner, part of the first part,  to Puppa, LLC, 8.27 acres, no consideration, exempt from recordation tax pursuant to VA. Code, deed bargain sale, tax map 2-4

Permits

Godfrey W. Kauffmann, Washington, generator installation, $9,600

Richard Cooper Lawson, Castleton, installed gas fireplace, $925

Carl A B Lonnberg, Sperryville, temporary on pole, $2,700

Jason Phillippe, Amissville, electric service, $6,000

Brenda C. Walker Patton, Amissville, demolition, $2,000

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags

Recommended for you