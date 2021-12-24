The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Dec. 11-17:
Hampton
David D. Compton and Donna L.Compton to Brian B. Moon and Melissa S. Moon, husband and wife, 59.4197 acres, $2,295,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-2A
Jackson
Julie E. Mitchell, J. Denette E. Foreman and J. Denette Foreman, successor trustee of the Matthew Foreman Trust to I. Christopher Parrish and Caroline C. Parrish, husband and wife, 11.6677 acres, $175,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 42-18
Ann H. Garrett to Elizabeth Anne Schaetz and Gregory David Mays, husband and wife, lot 11, section B, Rappahannock Mountain Estates, $505,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-C-2-11
Ruth R. Zeh to George Kidwell and Martha Kidwell, husband and wife, 5.40 acres, $155,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-25A
Archie Kilgore to Boyd Sinclair Brown, 20 acres, $307,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-26
Rappahannock County
Charlotte Aylor Johnson, Terry Lynn Young, Tammy Michelle Richards, Donna Felicia Williams and Thomas Christopher Williams, all heirs of James Oliver Johnson, Jr., to Yon C. Pak, 2 tracts, $123,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-38
Wakefield
Deena Sokolov, trustee of the trust for Susan, as sole owner, part of the first part, to Puppa, LLC, 8.27 acres, no consideration, exempt from recordation tax pursuant to VA. Code, deed bargain sale, tax map 2-4
Permits
Godfrey W. Kauffmann, Washington, generator installation, $9,600
Richard Cooper Lawson, Castleton, installed gas fireplace, $925
Carl A B Lonnberg, Sperryville, temporary on pole, $2,700
Jason Phillippe, Amissville, electric service, $6,000
Brenda C. Walker Patton, Amissville, demolition, $2,000
