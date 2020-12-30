Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 15-28
Jackson
David L. Fannon, successor trustee of the Elizabeth B. Fannon Revocable Living Trust to Tracy Abdullah, 45.39902 and 6.34 acres, $360,000.00, deed bargain sale, tax map 31-30
Lynn Curtis Campbell and Mary G. Campbell to James Stephen Stroud, 2.000 acres, $289,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-38D
Walter S. Nicklin, III, sole acting trustee of the Walter S. Nicklin III Revocable Trust to Benjamin Vinocour and Kimberly Fielding Vinocour, husband and wife, 4 tracts, $935,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-1D
Piedmont
Charles M. Aaronson and Lila R. Aaronson, husband and wife, to Jason Gottschalk, 25.01 acres, $105,000.00, deed bargain sale, tax map 38-39C
Charles M. Aaronson and Lila R. Aaronson, husband and wife to Robert Benjamin Hutchens, II and Jason Gottschalk, a married couple, 12.95 acres, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-39
Stonewall
Leslie Maazel to Blue Mallard LLC, 25.929, exempt from recordation taxes, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-4B
Leslie Maazel to Magnolia Residence LLC, 18.470 acres, deed of gift, tax map 51-4B
Wakefield
Mollie S. Snead and Lee S. Dillard to Clayton Jewell, Jenifer Lynne Christy and Douglas Elmer Jewell, 25.0685 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-31
Mollie S. Snead and Lee S. Dillard to R E W Land LLC and R L P Investments LC, 43.0000 acres, $242,500, Deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-31
Mollie S. Snead and Lee S. Dillard to R E W Land LLC and R L P Investments LC, tract 3, $242,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-31
Brice Antonjensen, successor trustee of the Larry A. Jensen trust to Paul March Smith and Michael John Dennis, married couple, 1.4228, $175,000.00, deed bargain sale, special warranty
Alpheus Branch Carr III, and Cecilia Carr, husband and wife to Joseph Miller and Roxanne Miller, 6.0920 acres, $135,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 2-14-1
Caitlin D. Kimball to Caitlin D. Kimball and Daniel L. Kimball, married couple, parcels of land, deed of gift, exempt from recordation Tax pursuant to Virginia Code, tax map 1A-1-7C
Building permits
Dowling Real Estate LLC, Sperryville, demolition dwelling, no cost
Charles Baker, Castleton, install egress windows, $10,000
Barry Levine, Flint Hill, inground pool, $50,000
Jeff and Katherine Sorenson, Castleton, remodel, $600,000
William Smoot, Sperryville, deck, $1,500
Matthew Caplins, Huntly, renewal, no cost
Fred Schaefer, Sperryville, grounding system, $5,713.27
Basel Brune, Huntly, gas fireplace, $500
Walter Price, Castleton, remodel, $49,000
