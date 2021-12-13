CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Dec. 1-3:

Hampton

Virginia K. Cloud to Nelson Franklin Jenkins, Jr., and Janet Kay Jenkins, 3.102 acres, $242,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20-46B

Jerome C. Edwards and Nanette T. Edwards to Jerome C. Edwards and Nanette T. Edwards, trustees and grantees for purposes of indexing (the “Grantees”) under the Edward Family Revocable Joint Trust, 0.5542 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-80A

Hampton/Town of Washington

Robert L. Weinberg and Patricia W. Weinberg, husband and wife to Gary Jankowski and Michael Schaeffer, 5 parcels, $575,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-3-99

Wakefield

Aubrey Joseph North, Jr., to Aubrey Joseph North Jr., and Sheryl M. North, husband and wife, 8.3370 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 5-7B

Ray Anthony Williams to Ray Anthony Williams and Lois Teresa Williams, husband and wife, 1 parcel, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 1-26A

Permits

David C. Gibson III, Sperryville, furnace replace, $10,717

David D. Miller III, electrical panel replacement, $5,996

Terry C. Robey, Amissville, guest home, accessory building, $120,000

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Recommended for you