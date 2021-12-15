The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Dec. 3-10:
Culpeper/Rappahannock counties
Cindy Jean Nicholson to Calizto Javier Argueta Amaya, parcel of land, $412,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-21H
Hawthorne
Martha Stuart F. Thope, Tallaferro N. Thope and Edward Charles Thope, III, to John Thomas Schneider and Virginia Jane Schneider, 148.5470 acres, $1,200,000
Jackson
Thomas A. Woolman and Brittnay L. Woolman, husband and wife, to John William Barnes, Jr., and Judith Gail Barnes, husband and wife, John David Barnes and Tamara Lee Dunn Barnes, husband and wife, 45.3184 acres, $1,000,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-27
Harry Nelson Burner to Patricia J. Payne, 5 acres, $380,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-41D
Village of Woodville
Timothy Rollon Bondelid, M. Louise Bondelid, formally known as Margaret Louise Dudley to Timothy R. Bondelid and M. Louise Bondelid, 2.4608 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 49A-1-18
Wakefield
Sherry Jo McBrayer to Sherry Jo McBrayer and Catherine Leigh Schucker and James Randall Schucker, 2.25 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-8B
Richie V. Burke to Cheyanne Williams and Peggy Williams, lots 7A and 8A Skyverge Estates, 20, 536 sq. ft. $136,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1A-1-7A
Permits
James G. Foster, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost
Joseph A. Miller, Amissville, gas tank install, $6,223
Joshua White, Castleton, addition, $400,000
Michael J. Chanowitz, Washington, addition, $500,000
