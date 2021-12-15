CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Dec. 3-10:

Culpeper/Rappahannock counties

Cindy Jean Nicholson to Calizto Javier Argueta Amaya, parcel of land, $412,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-21H

Hawthorne

Martha Stuart F. Thope, Tallaferro N. Thope and Edward Charles Thope, III, to John Thomas Schneider and Virginia Jane Schneider, 148.5470 acres, $1,200,000

Jackson

Thomas A. Woolman and Brittnay L. Woolman, husband and wife, to John William Barnes, Jr., and Judith Gail Barnes, husband and wife, John David Barnes and Tamara Lee Dunn Barnes, husband and wife, 45.3184 acres, $1,000,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-27

Harry Nelson Burner to Patricia J. Payne, 5 acres, $380,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-41D

Village of Woodville

Timothy Rollon Bondelid, M. Louise Bondelid, formally known as Margaret Louise Dudley to Timothy R. Bondelid and M. Louise Bondelid, 2.4608 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 49A-1-18

Wakefield

Sherry Jo McBrayer to Sherry Jo McBrayer and Catherine Leigh Schucker and James Randall Schucker, 2.25 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-8B

Richie V. Burke to Cheyanne Williams and Peggy Williams, lots 7A and 8A Skyverge Estates, 20, 536 sq. ft. $136,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1A-1-7A

Permits

James G. Foster, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost

Joseph A. Miller, Amissville, gas tank install, $6,223

Joshua White, Castleton, addition, $400,000

Michael J. Chanowitz, Washington, addition, $500,000

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags

Recommended for you