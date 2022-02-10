CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Feb. 1-4:

Stonewall-Hawthorne

Richard Timmons Pelham to Richard Timmons Pelham and Cary Paul Sklar, a married couple, 46.937 acres, exempt from recordation costs pursuant to Code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 59-7C

Jackson

John W. Mills and Charlotte H. Mills, husband and wife, to John W. Mills and Charlotte H. Mills, trustees of the Mills Family Legacy Trust, lot 1, 5.0000acres and lot 4, 5.6365 acres, deed of gift, no consideration, general warranty, tax map 32

Jeffrey P. Cole and Tamra J. Cole, married couple, to Steven W. Benson and Miguel A. Perez, 10.238 acres, $485,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41 39D

Wakefield

Gibson G. Leboeuf, administrator C. T. A. of the estate of Patricia A. Waruch-Cahill to Micah Seth Howell and Kerry L’Abbe Howell, husband and wife, 3.148 acres, $227,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-8

Permits

Mega Plumbing Corp., Castleton, gas cooktop, $140

Joseph E. Nelson, Washington, permit renewal, no cost

Glascock Electrical LLC, Flint Hill, upgrade, $3,500

Rex VA 22 LLC, Washington, renovation, $30,000

 

