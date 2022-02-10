The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Feb. 1-4:
Stonewall-Hawthorne
Richard Timmons Pelham to Richard Timmons Pelham and Cary Paul Sklar, a married couple, 46.937 acres, exempt from recordation costs pursuant to Code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 59-7C
Jackson
John W. Mills and Charlotte H. Mills, husband and wife, to John W. Mills and Charlotte H. Mills, trustees of the Mills Family Legacy Trust, lot 1, 5.0000acres and lot 4, 5.6365 acres, deed of gift, no consideration, general warranty, tax map 32
Jeffrey P. Cole and Tamra J. Cole, married couple, to Steven W. Benson and Miguel A. Perez, 10.238 acres, $485,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41 39D
Wakefield
Gibson G. Leboeuf, administrator C. T. A. of the estate of Patricia A. Waruch-Cahill to Micah Seth Howell and Kerry L’Abbe Howell, husband and wife, 3.148 acres, $227,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-8
Permits
Mega Plumbing Corp., Castleton, gas cooktop, $140
Joseph E. Nelson, Washington, permit renewal, no cost
Glascock Electrical LLC, Flint Hill, upgrade, $3,500
