Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 2-5
Hampton
David V. Mastran to Hugh Smith and Nedra Smith, husband and wife, 39.753 acres, $595,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29-71G
Robert Hemming to Jeffrey Nathan Rottman and Elizabeth C. Yang, 10.358 acres, $137,750, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-10
Rappahannock County
Charles Raymond Wilkers and Donna Cannon Wilkers, trustees of the Charles and Donna Wilkers joint declaration of trust, and Ann Cannon Powell, trustee of the Ann Cannon Powell Revocable Living Trust, to Trigon Homes LLC, parcel of land, $185,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 51-10
Doris Jane Fletcher Spaulding, Wilma Robin Bridget-Scott, Eva Maria Bridget to Virginia Property Buyers, 7 acres, $200,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 20-43
Virginia Property Buyers LLC to Green Arrow Resources LLC, 7 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20-44
Stonewall
Terry C. Robey and Janet C. Robey to Bryan R. Mosher and Allison R. Mosher, 2.00 acres, $660,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-65H
Wakefield
William H. Longmire, II to William H. Longmire, II and Felesha Mannino, 2 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-1611
Building permits
Endries, Huntly, exterior staircase, $12,000
Mary Anthony, Washington, remodel, $20,000
Raymond Fogle, Chester Gap, chimney, $650
Daren Black, Boston, pool, $60,000
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }