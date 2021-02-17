Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 6-12
Hampton
Joan Culmer Platt to Joan C. Platt, trustee or her successors(s) of the Joan C. Platt Revocable Living Trust, parcel of land, deed bargain sale, generaal warranty, tax map 20A-1-35A
Jackson
Marisusan Fryand and David Fryant, wife and husband, to Michael Daniel Bilharz and Elise Rebecca Bilharz, husband and wife, 8.1671 acres, $550,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-2-3
Stonewall
Michael A. Pivarnik also known as Michael Alan Pivarnik and Carole C. Pivarnik also known as Carole Colleen Pivarnik, husband and wife, to Michael Alan Pivarnik and Carole C. Pivarnik, trustees of the Pivarnik family trust, 2 tracts, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 50-27D
