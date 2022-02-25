CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Feb. 12-17:

Wakefield

Brice Antonjensen, sole acting trustee of the Larry A. Jensen Trust to Paul March Smith and Michael John Dennis, married couple, 5.7416 acres, $70,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-121

Brice Antonjensen, sole acting trustee of the Larry A. Jensen Trust to Brice Antonjensen, sole acting trustee of the Larry A. Jensen, 0.3799 acre, deed gift, tax map 13-121

Brice Antonjensen, sole acting trustee of the Larry A. Jensen to David Lee Fannon Jr., 0.0210, deed of gift, special warranty, tax  map 13-121

Chester Gap Baptist Church to Kevin Settle, 5.13 acres, $80,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-87

Permits

Joshua Ira Rowe, Boston, interior remodel, $2,000

Roger Karr, Castleton, addition, $500,000

Mont Medi LLC, Sperryville, demolition of dwelling, no cost

Mark V. Stys, Washington , replace furnace, $10,000

Jared Himmighoefer, Amissville, finish basement, $20,000 

Gary Jankowski, Washington,  renovation, $150,000

James J. Ishee, Washington, electric service rehook, no cost

James J. Ishee, Washington, demolition interior only, $1,000

Sperryville Trading Inc., Sperryville, electric service, $1,000

Rex VA 22 LLC, Washington, renovation, $2,000

 

