The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Feb. 12-17:
Wakefield
Brice Antonjensen, sole acting trustee of the Larry A. Jensen Trust to Paul March Smith and Michael John Dennis, married couple, 5.7416 acres, $70,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-121
Brice Antonjensen, sole acting trustee of the Larry A. Jensen Trust to Brice Antonjensen, sole acting trustee of the Larry A. Jensen, 0.3799 acre, deed gift, tax map 13-121
Brice Antonjensen, sole acting trustee of the Larry A. Jensen to David Lee Fannon Jr., 0.0210, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 13-121
Chester Gap Baptist Church to Kevin Settle, 5.13 acres, $80,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-87
Permits
Joshua Ira Rowe, Boston, interior remodel, $2,000
Roger Karr, Castleton, addition, $500,000
Mont Medi LLC, Sperryville, demolition of dwelling, no cost
Mark V. Stys, Washington , replace furnace, $10,000
Jared Himmighoefer, Amissville, finish basement, $20,000
Gary Jankowski, Washington, renovation, $150,000
James J. Ishee, Washington, electric service rehook, no cost
James J. Ishee, Washington, demolition interior only, $1,000
Sperryville Trading Inc., Sperryville, electric service, $1,000
