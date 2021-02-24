CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 13-22

Piedmont

William Tamplin Wayland to William Tamplin Wayland and Amy Saxton Wayland, husband and wife, 74.95 acres, no consideration, exempt from taxation pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-60

William Tamplin Wayland to William Tamplin Wayland and Amy Saxton Wayland, husband and wife, tracts of land, no consideration, exempt from taxation pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-59

Hawthorne/Madison County

George M. Petite to George M. Petite, certain lots, no consideration, deed bargain sale, , tax map 53-33A

George M. Petite to George M. Petite, parcels of land, no consideration, deed bargain sale, tax map 53-3A

Hawthorne

Sandra Stack Cartwright-Brown, trustee of the Sandra Stack Cartwright-Brown Revocable Trust, 3.6886 acres, $602,500, general warranty, tax map 54-36B

Rappahannock County

Arlene Mitchell to T D Rappahannock Circle, LLC, lot 10, section 3 Rappahannock Park, $51,000.00, general warranty, tax map 23-A-3-10

Building Permits

Josie Tucker, Amissville, gas furnace replacement, $12,282

Virginia Brooke Farrell, Amissville, change permit to new owners name, no cost

Barrett Karr, Castleton, gas lines, $2,237

John McDonald, Flint Hill, dwelling, $1,500,000

Nicholas and Elida Merriam, Washington, dwelling, $325,000

Joshua Savey, Woodville, generator, $14,600

Morning Side Cottages, Washington, kitchen remodel, $14,000

Ellen Endries, Huntly, deck, $24,000

Jason Burkett, Sperryville, addition, $100,000

