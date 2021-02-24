Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 13-22
Piedmont
William Tamplin Wayland to William Tamplin Wayland and Amy Saxton Wayland, husband and wife, 74.95 acres, no consideration, exempt from taxation pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-60
William Tamplin Wayland to William Tamplin Wayland and Amy Saxton Wayland, husband and wife, tracts of land, no consideration, exempt from taxation pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-59
Hawthorne/Madison County
George M. Petite to George M. Petite, certain lots, no consideration, deed bargain sale, , tax map 53-33A
George M. Petite to George M. Petite, parcels of land, no consideration, deed bargain sale, tax map 53-3A
Hawthorne
Sandra Stack Cartwright-Brown, trustee of the Sandra Stack Cartwright-Brown Revocable Trust, 3.6886 acres, $602,500, general warranty, tax map 54-36B
Rappahannock County
Arlene Mitchell to T D Rappahannock Circle, LLC, lot 10, section 3 Rappahannock Park, $51,000.00, general warranty, tax map 23-A-3-10
Building Permits
Josie Tucker, Amissville, gas furnace replacement, $12,282
Virginia Brooke Farrell, Amissville, change permit to new owners name, no cost
Barrett Karr, Castleton, gas lines, $2,237
John McDonald, Flint Hill, dwelling, $1,500,000
Nicholas and Elida Merriam, Washington, dwelling, $325,000
Joshua Savey, Woodville, generator, $14,600
Morning Side Cottages, Washington, kitchen remodel, $14,000
Ellen Endries, Huntly, deck, $24,000
Jason Burkett, Sperryville, addition, $100,000
