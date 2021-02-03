CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 22-27

Hampton

Edward Mitchell Burstein and Barbara Sharon Dalton, husband and wife, 4 parcels, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 13-33D

Jackson

Patsy Ann Robinson Whorton to Jeanna E. Hill, 2.000 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 30-13A

Danny L. Stanley and Gail L. Stanley, trustees of the Stanley Living Trust to David W. Thomas and Shana M. Thomas, 24.753 and 24.951 acres, $330,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-1-E

Stonewall

Leslie Cockburn to Jack Owen Boarman and Mary Patricia Boarman, husband and wife, 55.6949 acres, $330,000. Deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-38A

Wakefield

Susan Fitzgerald to Susan Sweeny Fitzgerald, as trustee of the Susan Sweeny Fitzgerald Revocable Trust, 26.800 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 15-3

Susan Fitzgerald to Susan Sweeny Fitzgerald, as trustee of the Susan Sweeny Fitzgerald Revocable Trust, 30.043 acres, special warranty, tax map 15-3A

James Edward Derdeyn and Susan Sweeny Fitzgerald, husband and wife, to Susan Sweeny Fitzgerald as trustee of the Susan Sweeny Fitzgerald Revocable Trust, 25.0597 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 14-21

Building permits

Kurt Amend, Sperryville, solar array, $21,888

Inn at Little Washington, Washington, temporary/modular glass porch extension, $30,000

John McElroy, Castleton, endorse front porch, $5,000

Jerry Mills, Amissville, electric rehook, no cost

Leyla Mangual-Santigo, Sperryville, replace electric panel $3,927.78

Michael North, Chester Gap, replace panel and meter socket, $650

Brian and Michelle Hanlin, Flint Hill, dwelling, $600,000

Tags