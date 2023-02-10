The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Feb. 1-3:
Hampton
Russell Lee Aylor to Nils A. Aylor, 57 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 18-23
Richard T. Antony and Sandra L. Antony, husband and wife, to Christopher S. Antony and Holly M. Antony, husband and wife, 25.533 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 18-68
Rappahannock/Culpeper counties
Jill D. Duvall to Andrew T. Smith, Jr., parcel of land, $400,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 44-7
Henselstone Estates LLC to Brandon C. Pustejovsky and Jessica E. Pustejovsky, parcel of land, $3,000,000, general warranty, deed bargain sale, tax map 43-45
Stonewall
Robert Ryan Payne Sr., and Barett Woodland Payne, devisees of the estate of Corrine Louise Payne, deceased and Penalope Spees, executor and personal representative of the estate of Clifton Brooke Payne, Jr., deceased, also a devisee of the Corrine Louise Payne to Marcia Pope, 29.84 acres $505,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-15
Wakefield
Donehey Enterprises, LLC, to 659 Flint Hill LLC, 2 parcels, $1,000,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-72
Building Permits
William J. Hartman, Chester Gap, electric work, $1,200
John Jeter, trustee, Huntly, furnace replacement, $10,000
Golden Springs LLC, Flint Hill, addition, $3,000,000
Hugh Smith, Washington, generator, $25,000
Vance L. Elliott, trustee, Washington, gas lines, $2,390
Wayne E. Fisher, Castleton, gas water heater, $2,390
Keith E. Pardoe, Amissville, furnace replacement, $32,812
John B. Henry, Flint Hill, electric work, $5,000
