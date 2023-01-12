The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Jan. 1-6:
Hampton
Hugh H. Smith and Nedra G. Smith, trustees of the Smith joint declaration of trust to Roger S. Karr and Elizabeth B. Karr, a married couple, 20.4184 acres, $2,150,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-2
Gerald Wilson Cauley to Jose Alonzo Calderson and Dora Lopes de Alonzo, husband and wife, 4.4358 acres, $558,502, deed of bargain, general warranty, tax map 29 36C
Jackson
Elizabeth Neher aka Elizabeth Bauder to Kaylynn Newton, 6.74 acres, $450,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-31E
Town of Washington
Mid Atlantic Postal Properties LLC to Bird Nest LLC, 0.5853 acres, $1,300,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 20A 1 119
Permits
Richard C. Payne, Woodville, garage, $55,602
Justin Lazard, Amissville, gas furnace, $14,257
Crystal K. Vanover, Amissville, gas furnace, $10,111
Amissville Baptist Church, Amissville, gas tank and lines, $2,132
Keith Dreger, Sperryville, electric service, $3,000
James L. Compton, Flint Hill, electric service, $1,000
