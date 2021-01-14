Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 5-11
Hampton
Robert B. Metcalfe trustee of the Metlo Development Inc. to Marcelle Donahue, parcel of land, $300,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-9
Hawthorne
Edward Burstein to Gregory Allan Hitt and Amy Clark Hitt, 14.7 acres, $331,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 47-8J
Jackson
Michael D. Wilkerson, James Wilkerson to Marshall Cole Houston, Lot 7, section 3 Rappahannock Park, $190,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty,
Rappahannock County
Emilie Brzezinski to Mika Brzezinski trustee of the Mark Brzezinski trust, parcel of land, deed of gift, tax map 6-9-C
Stonewall
T. C. Lea III to Robert Dudka and Cassandra Dudka, husband and wife, 2 acres, deed bargain sale, $22,500, general warranty, tax map 40-51
Building permits
Walter Sorrell, Amissville, gas water heater replacement, $4,008
T C Cooksley-Hackney, Boston, solar array, $73,416
