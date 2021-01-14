Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds light and variable.