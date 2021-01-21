Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 12-14
Hampton
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Wargo Properties LLC, 4.3170 acres, $270,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 39-206
Hawthorne
Mary Schwak to Trevor Baine and Keli Baine, husband and wife, 10.133 acres, $738,000. Deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 48-15
Piedmont
William J. Duchesne and Charlotte V. Duchesne, husband and wife, to Benjamin Barnes, 16.2368, $170,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 37-211
Stonewall
Nicholas W. Eachus to Jonathan Heath Hatcher and Amanda Diane Mills, husband and wife, 0.452 acres and 1.0323 acres, $288,400, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-11A
Wakefield
Sean M. Knick II and Kelsa M. Knick, husband and wife to David Keith Humphrey and Judy Lynn Willets, husband and wife, 6.1571 acres, $375,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-138K
Building permits
Chris Manaois, Amissville, remodel, $5,000
Karen Dorr, Amissville, dwelling, $300,000
Eftychis Gregos-Mourginakis, Washington, convert shed to office, $25,000
Floyd Grigsby, Amissville, replace electric service, $1,000
Matthew Caplins, Flint Hill, chimney, $3,000
Anthony Doores, Amissville, demolition, no cost
Christopher Martin, Flint Hill, replace gas boiler, $15,996
Ennis Norman, Castleton, HVAC work, $24,500
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }