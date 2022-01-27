The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Jan. 14-21:
Jackson
Pamela R. Young Schultz, successor trustee of the Leonard R. Young Revocable Living Trust and Pamela R. Young Schultz, successor trustee of the Mildred F. Young Living Trust and Stephen W. Schultz and Pamela R. Young Schultz, husband and wife to Farhad Azimi, lot 2, section C Rappahannock Mountain Estates, $540,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32C 3 C2
Stonewall
The Franzosa Irrevocable Trust to I. Christopher Parrish and Caroline C. Parrish, married couple, 25.167 acres, $125,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 50-54C
Nancy J. McNear to Genuine Risk LLC, 0.5756 acre, $255,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49-41
Linda B. Butler to Rex Haunold, 0.9064 acres, $369,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-26B
Wakefield
Stanley F. Reynolds to Laura Renee Orr, lot 18 and lot a portion of lot 16, $360,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13A 16A
Courtney Baker to Sheila Marie Strosnider, lots 23 and 25 section E, block 3 Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, $299,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-23
