Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 15-21
Hampton
Wargo Properties LLC to Daniel I. Goure and Louise A. Vasilakos, 4.3170 acres, $515,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 39-20C
Jackson
W. Alan Zuschlag, trustee of the W. Alan Zuschlag Living Trust, to Eric T. Gates and Tiffany L. Gates, husband and wife, 45.5561 acres, $485,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 23-8B
Wakefield
NCCF Real Estate Management, LLC to The Neiswanger Foundation, 38.65 acres, $525,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-10
Building permits
Paul Smith and Michael Dennis, Flint Hill, electric, $2,500
Jeff Beverstock, Washington, porch, $35,000
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }