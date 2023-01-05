The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Dec. 19-28:
Hampton
John Lesinski and Heidi Lesinski, married couple, to David William Brandt and Lori Beth Garver, 7.9466 acres, $1,570,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-31
Rappahannock County
Jake Jex to Diego Aldemar Gomez Silva and Madelyn Raine Johnson, lots 15, 16, block 1, section D BRME, $350,000, deed bargain, sale, general warranty, tax map 1B-1-1-15
Shannon G. Crall and Stephen B. Crall, wife and husband, to James Allen Whitt, III, and Morgan Ashley Whitt, husband and wife, parcel of land, $520,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-2-7A
Stonewall
Trigon Homes LLC, to Nicole Cheatle, 42.41624 and 53.78103 acres, exempt recordation taxes pursuant, special warranty, tax map 55-30
Permits
Kenneth W. Giles, Amissville, finish basement, $22,000
Robert E. Shelton, Amissville, truss repairs, $2,000
Jefferson Home Builders Inc., Castleton, dwelling, $150,000
Black Kettle LLC, Washington, retaining wall, $600,000
