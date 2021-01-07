CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 4-5

Rappahannock County

Nicholas S. Bustle and Lauren N. Coffey to Beth Michelle Abroms and Valente Miranda Juarez, husband and wife, 33.0 acres, $587,700, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-52A

Stonewall

Wilbur L. Ellmore to John W. Jenkins and Kayla R. Jenkins, husband and wife, 1.891 acres, $260,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56--38

Wakefield

Samuel H. Smith and Margaret A. Smith, married couple to David B. Morris and Ulrike Reichert, 2.2212 acres, $60,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-1-2A

Cecil B. Shelton to Michael G. Sikes, Lots 28, 30, 31, block 4, section E, plat 5, $210,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-4-31

Building permits

Nick Bustle, Castleton, plumbing replacement, $8,700

Laurie Demitry, Amissville, dwelling (replacement permit), $434,164

Dowling Real Estate LLC, Sperryville, interior demolition, no cost

Kari Parker, Huntly, meter repair, $800

Shannon Crall, Amissville, accessory building, $10,000

William and Grace Klooster, Amissville, dwelling, $100,000

