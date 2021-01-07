Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 4-5
Rappahannock County
Nicholas S. Bustle and Lauren N. Coffey to Beth Michelle Abroms and Valente Miranda Juarez, husband and wife, 33.0 acres, $587,700, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-52A
Stonewall
Wilbur L. Ellmore to John W. Jenkins and Kayla R. Jenkins, husband and wife, 1.891 acres, $260,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56--38
Wakefield
Samuel H. Smith and Margaret A. Smith, married couple to David B. Morris and Ulrike Reichert, 2.2212 acres, $60,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-1-2A
Cecil B. Shelton to Michael G. Sikes, Lots 28, 30, 31, block 4, section E, plat 5, $210,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-4-31
Building permits
Nick Bustle, Castleton, plumbing replacement, $8,700
Laurie Demitry, Amissville, dwelling (replacement permit), $434,164
Dowling Real Estate LLC, Sperryville, interior demolition, no cost
Kari Parker, Huntly, meter repair, $800
Shannon Crall, Amissville, accessory building, $10,000
William and Grace Klooster, Amissville, dwelling, $100,000
